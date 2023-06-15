Mayans MC season 5 episode 5: Did Angel start warehouse fire?

We had a feeling entering Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 that we were going to have some big reveals, especially with that massive run time. So, did this story deliver?

Well, the big focus of this particular article is an answer to a long-simmering question: Who actually set that warehouse fire at the end of season 4? The writers took a long period of time giving us an answer, and this is clearly not something that they were willing to rush. That actually made the reveal so much more effective — especially since a lot of us knew that it was probably Angel in the first place.

What made this particular reveal more interesting? The sole fact that it was Miguel who came to Angel, indicating that he knew it was him and there cameras at the establishment. He still doesn’t have to turn him in, provided that they can come to an agreement.

Truthfully, we don’t think that Angel needs that much more of a reason to operate against EZ since he has been doing that a good bit of the season in the first place. He feels like they are moving into far too dangerous a place and as a result of that, almost everyone could end up dying at some point.

Is there any way for Angel to escape all of this?

It’s going to be hard and he knows it, especially since so many other members of the Mayans all clearly are fond of at least one part of this operation: The money associated with it. It makes it rather hard to convince other people to sway when they are being handed a ton of cash!

As for Miguel, later on in the episode he was given a deal of his own: Help take out another bad actor in Potter, and perhaps he will be handed a slightly smaller sentence.

