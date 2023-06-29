The Blacklist season 10 episode 20: A chat with old friends

We may not know all that much officially yet when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 and still, we think we’re going to get emotional.

After all, consider this: “Arthur Hudson” is the third-to-last episode of the series. It is also the last before the two-hour event that closes the James Spader drama. We’re in the endgame now and there is no denying that. Every episode from here on out is critical to establishing not just the endgame for Raymond Reddington, but also the Task Force. We’re starting to get that feeling deep inside that we’re going to miss this whole world dearly.

First things first, though, we gotta see if Congressman Hudson is going to be stopped in his pursuit of the Task Force. We know that he’s going to be pulling out every trick possible here, and that could lead to a sense of relative panic. We know that the unit led by Harold Cooper has done great work, but there is a darker side to it all. There is the body count, the immunity agreement, or just the simple fact that those in power may see the world differently. The members of the Task Force have had quite a long time now to understand that nothing is as clear within this world as they once thought. This is a world of grays, and not so much simple black and white.

To get some more information on what makes these episodes of The Blacklist stand out, just go ahead and check out the full season 10 episode 19 synopsis below:

07/06/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cooper is caught on the defensive when summoned by the Attorney General. Red visits dear friends. TV-14

Whatever happens here, we 100% expect that it is going to carry over to the series finale. From our vantage point, it’s hard to think of any other solution that makes sense!

