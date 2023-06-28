Community movie: Joel McHale confirms Donald Glover return

Just in case you wanted some good news on the Community movie, here it is: You will see Donald Glover back as Troy Barnes!

For a good while now, the conversation out there has suggested that the Atlanta star would be back. Remember that originally, he left back in season 5 to go on a voyage alongside LeVar Burton. (Only a show like this can string these thoughts together and then allow it to make a certain degree of sense.) Glover was not an original part of the big cast announcement for the movie, but you don’t have to be worried about his status anymore.

Speaking on Kelly Ripa’s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera (per Entertainment Weekly), Joel himself indicated just how important it was for the group to get Donald back:

“Donald’s coming back and that’s really important … The fact that Donald’s gonna do it, that was the big piece. But I think everyone’s coming back. I mean, so far we’re pretty good. And I think that will happen. If not then, you know, Donald will be there.”

We’ve also gotten plenty of indications at this point that Yvette Nicole Brown will also be involved. The only original cast member not apparently appearing in the movie is Chevy Chase, due to 1) the fact that Pierce is dead and 2) several other reasons that have been explained over the years. Ultimately, Pierce was probably the weakest character of the entire Greendale bunch in the first place, as he frequently came across as unlikable and bitter. With everyone else, there is still a sense of whimsy and joy that can be found, and we’re sure a lot of that will be seen whenever this movie debuts on Peacock.

Of course, the bad news here is that we’re going to be waiting a really long time in order to see it…

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Community, including the delay in production

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Community movie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay put for some other updates.

(Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







