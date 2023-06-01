Community movie delayed at Peacock; the reason why

We know that the Community movie is poised to take place at some point; it is really just a matter of when. Peacock has already ordered the project, and a number of cast members were already confirmed to be coming back to take part.

With this being said, the news has come out that production on the project has been bushed back, and it is for reasons that are pretty understandable. Speaking to TVLine, star Joel McHale indicates the the writers’ strike has caused everyone to push pause on things for the time being:

“That was a bummer, because we were getting very close … But at the same time, I’m a thousand billion percent behind the writers. The writers need to be paid … when this strike is over, we’ll come back and we’ll make it. And I am sure that [series creator] Dan [Harmon] will put in 12 jokes addressing the fact it took [this long to come together]. But we’ll get there. It just make take a little while.”

One of the reasons it may take a little while is because scheduling for the entire cast mast be tricky, and that things could need to be adjusted once we do make it to the end of the strike. Still, great things are well-worth waiting for, and we want nothing more than the prophecy of “six seasons and a movie” to 100% come to fruition.

So when could the movie stream?

As you would imagine, it is hard to say for sure without knowing when the production is going to happen! Our hope is that it will turn up at some point in 2024, mostly because even with all of the various scheduling challenges, we don’t think the filming for this would take some extremely amount of time. There is a way for everything to get done here, and we will just have to wait and see how that happens.

What do you want to see happen when the Community movie does eventually air?

