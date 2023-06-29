Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are you going to be seeing the show back alongside Station 19 after a bit of break?

Since we don’t want to keep anyone waiting here for too long, we should begin just by stating the news as to where things currently stand: There is no new episode of the medical drama tonight. The same goes for the spin-off. Both shows have been off the air now for more than a month and unfortunately, there is no real evidence that this is about to change.

So what is the reasoning for the break? Well, we don’t need to beat around the bush here too much: It has every bit to do with the fact that these shows are never on the air at this time of the summer! What makes things a little bit different in this instance is the presence of the writers’ strike, which has been ongoing for a good while and there is no apparent end in sight to it, at least at the time of this writing. Our hope is that at some point over the next few months, we are going to see the streaming services and networks realize that they’re dragging this on to the detriment of everyone and with that, give the writers what they deserve. We’re just not there yet.

At the time of this writing, the unfortunate truth is that we’re going to be waiting until we get around to early 2024 to see the shows back. This could still change, but a deal would need to get done — and get done pretty darn fast at the same exact time.

What can you expect?

Well, let’s just say more drama! Also, we know that the writers have a big challenge in trying to top the cliffhangers that they’ve already created … but we have faith they will do just that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including other details about the future of Ellen Pompeo

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 moving forward?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in the near future.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







