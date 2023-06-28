Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox with season 13 episode 6?

Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? We certainly think that there is a lot of fun stuff coming through the rest of the season. Just think about it! We’re about to see a big Mystery Box challenge and also the team twist be taken up yet another notch. Shouldn’t all of this prove to be rather fun?

Well, here is the bad news: You’re not going to have a chance to see it tonight. Now only that, but you’re not going to see it the following week, either. What’s the reason for that? Well, we’ve seen this before, but the cooking competition tends to take some time off around the Fourth of July. The reason for this is that there are fewer viewers in total around and in the end, the network wants to ensure that there is an audience of people around to check out the series whenever it does end up coming on the air. Doesn’t that make at least a certain amount of sense? We tend to think so.

Ultimately, just know that there is a ton of MasterChef still to come this season, and don’t let the fact that there is a hiatus tonight get in the way of that at all. The regional twist this season represents the show trying to do something a little bit different, which we honestly do appreciate after seeing so many years of this show doing the same thing over and over again. It throws another layer of strategy in here!

Because we are so early into the season, though, it would be foolish to make any prediction at all as to who is going to win. With that in mind, our advice instead is to just sit back and enjoy the show that we are ultimately getting at the end of the day here.

