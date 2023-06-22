Following what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get the MasterChef season 13 episode 6 return date at Fox? What about a better look ahead?

Now, we don’t think that it comes as a lot of a surprise, but there is a lot to look forward to this season — the auditions only wrapped up recently and because of that, the bulk of the main competition is still to come! However, it does not appear as though you are going to have a chance to see more of it in the near future.

Based on the early listings that we’ve seen, there is no new episode of MasterChef next week, and there may not be one the following week, either. Instead, we could be stuck waiting until we get around to Wednesday, July 12 to see what lies ahead here, which is firmly on the other side of the July 4 holiday.

So why stretch out a lot of the rest of this season? Well, there may be a number of different reasons for that, with the biggest one being trying to fill Fox’s schedule until at least late September when the formal start of the fall season arrives. That is still a solid three months away! There are also still questions about what Fox is going to be doing in the fall after that, given the fact that the writers’ strike is still ongoing. Based on what we know at present, it also does not appear like an end is in sight for it in the relatively near future.

Based on the preview…

We are going to have a chance to see the first mystery box challenge of the season. Not only that, but we’re going to see some drama — did one of the contestants lie to the judges about a mistake that they made? Based on the preview, that very well seems possible.

What do you most want to see moving into MasterChef season 13 episode 6 on Fox when it returns?

(Photo: Fox.)

