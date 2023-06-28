America’s Got Talent: Trailer Flowers sing ‘Daughter of a King’

Tonight on America’s Got Talent we had a chance to meet Trailer Flowers — a country duo that could prove rather popular.

There are about a billion different Nashville singer/songwriters out there. Yet, there’s still something about them that stand out. There aren’t a lot of female / female duos out there, especially ones that prioritize artistry and musicianship. They actually sang a couple of different pieces tonight, with the latter one in “Daughter of the King” being the one that generated more discussion and got them three “yes” votes from the judges. Oddly, Howie Mandel was not a fan of what they brought to the table here at all.

So how far are the two going to go? A lot of it is going to be based mostly on how much they can appeal to a lot of viewers out there. They seem to be a little bit more under the radar than some other singers / groups so far this season. They don’t have a million subscribers on YouTube or an Instagram that’s blowing up. This show could be a legitimately big break for them.

Now, the big question for these two is going to be whether or not they have a chance to make it to the live shows — for the time being, we are pretty darn optimistic. They bring something different and we definitely think that America is going to get behind them.

Personally, we hope that they continue to come out and surprise us, and also stay very much in their own vein. Hopefully, they don’t feel the pressure that could come with having to impress Howie or anyone in America; they will find their own fans rather naturally.

What did you think about Trailer Flowers on America’s Got Talent tonight?

How far do you think these two are going to go this season? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

