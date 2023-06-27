The Rookie season 6 premiere date: Will we learn this summer?

We know that the demand remains out there for The Rookie season 6, now that we consider this to be all that big of a surprise. Just think about the way the most recent season of the show concluded. Why wouldn’t you want more?

Well, the bad news here is that for now, a lot of patience is going to be required as we go from point A over to point B. There is no official word on when another season is going to air, mostly because the writers’ strike is still underway. ABC has yet to announce premiere dates for any of their 2023-24 shows, and the expectation is that for now, they won’t launch until we get around to January.

Could some more news come out over the next few months? That is likely, mostly because at some point, we tend to think that the networks are going to wake up and realize that it is in their best interest to start making a deal with the WGA and give them what they deserve. That’s going to be the only way to get production going for The Rookie and some other shows, and it is already going to happen far later than it has in the past.

Because of all of this, the only real advice that we can give, at least for now, is to be extremely patient. Also, know that the cast and crew want to be back! They just want to be back in a situation where the writers have a full agreement.

So long as filming starts this summer, we tend to think a more accurate premiere-date estimate will be released. ABC could change their schedule, but it would probably take a quick resolution to the strike for that to happen.

