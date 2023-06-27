The Blacklist season 10 episode 19: All hands on deck?

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 is set to arrive in a matter of hours. So what lies ahead here? Well, a lot of drama for starters, but also a handful of various surprises.

One of the most interesting things to us about “Room 417” (at least for the time being) is the philosophy that one Raymond Reddington seems to have in advance. There is something that he needs, but how far will he be willing to go in order to get it? Who is he going to recruit for his mission? These are big questions that, for now, we still need an answer to … and we’re excited for what it’s going to be at the end of the day.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

There was a promo for episode 19 that aired last week, and one of the more notable moments of it was hearing Raymond claim that he needed everyone’s help. On one level, we absolutely believe him, especially given the fact that Reddington himself knows that he can’t do any job on his own of a certain magnitude. However, is he going to use the Task Force? If we were Cooper or someone else on the team, we would question if he is creating some sort of elaborate diversion to ensure that he could do something else while the FBI is focused on a job at hand.

Within this episode in particular, the biggest thing we’d be focused on is Congressman Hudson, who we imagine is still going to be doing what he can to get answers on the Task Force and presumably take them down. Reddington can’t think that this problem has been fully handled, right? We certainly hope not, given that he has such a tendency to be a few steps ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist now, including a few other details all about what the future will hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 19?

Share your thoughts and hopes right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming in the near future.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







