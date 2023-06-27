Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as host

Clearly, Wheel of Fortune is not interested in waiting to name a replacement for Pat Sajak — Ryan Seacrest has the job.

It was confirmed today by the American Idol host himself that he will step in for the legendary host following this upcoming season, which is poised to be his last. All of this suggests that a move may have been in the works for some time, which allows for the game show to have a pretty seamless transition. Following the passing of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, we saw that show take a really different approach in testing out various guest hosts. Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik now do the job in tandem. With Wheel of Fortune, clearly the show figured out who they wanted in advance and feel no elaborate search is necessary.

In a statement on Instagram, here is what Seacrest had to say about taking over the role:

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak … I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Seacrest does certainly have the experience for the job — in addition to American Idol he has hosted multiple game shows over the years. His recent departure from Live! with Kelly and Ryan allows for him to have the time to do this, and it requires less cross-country travel; from here on out, he can simply stay in Los Angeles.

For those unaware, Vanna White is in talks on a new deal, and we do think the plan is for her to remain on the program for the foreseeable future.

(Photo: CBS Media Ventures.)

