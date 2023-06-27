Wheel of Fortune: Is Ryan Seacrest really the right future host?

This morning, it was revealed that Ryan Seacrest is going to be the next host of Wheel of Fortune, and we do think it is fair to have many questions.

Take, for starters, how this decision came about so quickly after Pat Sajak announced he would be departing the program. If you are wondering if this has been in the works for a while across the board, we understand. Seacrest recently departed Live! with Kelly and Ryan, and of course we’re contemplating if he knew this gig was a possibility at that time. Wheel of Fortune is about as cushy a gig as you’re going to have — it is lighthearted, familiar, and it certainly requires less cross-country travel. The American Idol host can now largely stay in one place and remain a fixture of television.

Now, we just need to raise the following question: Is Seacrest really the right host? Or, is he the host destined to actually revolutionize the show for a new audience?

If there is one prevailing word we’d use to describe the announcement today, it is “safe.” Seacrest is well-known, polished, and won’t come with the same growing pains as a fresher face. He’s also hosted game shows before, even if it’s been a little while. However, is he going to bring any new viewers, or generate headlines? Maybe the idea is that the host of this show shouldn’t generate headlines and if that is the case, more power to the producers? Personally, though, we do think there was a more exciting opportunity here to pick out a host who could bring in new viewers or, at the very least, has more of a comedic background.

This is a move designed with one major purpose: To keep the viewers that Wheel of Fortune already has. Given that it continually dominates the ratings, maybe that is all the show needs.

