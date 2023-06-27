Is High Desert new this week on Apple TV+? Season 2 future

Is High Desert new this week on Apple TV+? If you want to see more of Patricia Arquette on-screen, let’s just say this: It’s hard to blame you. This is a really fun, exciting show with a ton of charisma, and it certainly seems like one that could have some more gas left in the tank.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have a little bit of bad news to share here at this time: You won’t be getting a chance to watch any more of it in the immediate future. Not only is there no new episodes on the streaming service this week, there may not be any more at all. Apple TV+ has yet to announce a season 2 renewal, and they may wait until after the writers’ strike to do that. It may not be fair, but a lot of companies don’t seem to be in a rush to greenlight more seasons of things right now.

After the end of the season 1 finale — which literally involved Peggy and a cannon — we certainly think that a lot of people out there would love to have more. It comes down to total viewership, budget, and scheduling. If all of that stuff can be sorted out, we are cautiously optimistic that more will surface. At the end of the day, the streamer here should still value having quality comedy programming, especially since it can’t fall back on Ted Lasso anymore. There is no guarantee that it is coming back, and Platonic was billed as a limited series from the start.

If we do get a High Desert season 2, the absolute earliest we would imagine it airing is mid-to-late 2024. Once the writers’ strike is over, it would still take a good bit of time for these episodes to be filmed and then edited together.

