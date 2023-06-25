High Desert season 2: Patricia Arquette on renewal hopes

What are the chances that we get a High Desert season 2 on Apple TV+ at some point? Well, we want to be optimistic. After all, this is a really creative show with a great lead in Patricia Arquette. Also, there’s no denying that the finale ended in a pretty spectacular way with Peggy literally being shot out of a cannon. It was so unpredictable and yet, so perfect for this character who evolved so much through season 1.

The unfortunate truth at the moment is that we’re still in this really uncertain time. Nothing can be considered as close to confirmed right now, and the writers’ strike may delay any announcement. (Remember, the networks and streaming services could end this at any time by coming back to the table with the WGA.)

For now, let’s just share what Arquette thinks about the show’s odds. Here is what she had to say to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview:

I don’t know [if the show will come back]. I guess it will depend on how well the show does and how people respond. I just love Peggy, and I love this world, and I think it’s a really fresh thing that we’re not seeing on TV at all.

We know that the streamer does not have to a rush a High Desert renewal right now, but we tend to think that over the next few months, they will figure that out. While we know it hasn’t scored big viewership on the level of a Ted Lasso or Platonic, we have seen it routinely in Apple TV+’s top ten. This is also the sort of show that could grow its audience the longer that it sits on the service and more and more people check it out. The comedy lineup on the service is pretty fantastic right now, and we tend to think that one show will help the others.

Related – Get more news and info now on the High Desert season 1 finale

What do you think — are we going to see a High Desert season 2?

Let us know now in the comments! After you do that, stay tuned here for more updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







