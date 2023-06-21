High Desert season 1 episode 8 (finale): Peggy and the cannon

We anticipated tonight on High Desert season 1 episode 8 that we were going to see a certain element of closure. Did we get it? To some extent yes, but then we got one of the more unusual endings that we can possibly remember.

After all, just think a little bit about how everything concluded here with Peggy hopping down into that cannon. So why do that? Well, let’s just think of it as a rather symbolic move that represents where she is and what she’s gone through. Think in terms of a lot of her trauma, but also what happened in terms of the case over the course of this.

Now, Patricia Arquette’s character can blast off somewhere new … right? Well, this is a quirky ending to what is a really quirky story. It is certainly not the same sort of thing that you would expect from a typical crime drama.

From our vantage point, the great thing about this ending is that it functions in a couple of different ways. There’s an argument that you just leave this story as it is and by virtue of that, it is easy to walk away feeling rather satisfied. Yet, you can also say it is a foundation to something more, one that could metaphorically fire off in a number of different directions.

Was this a satisfying journey?

We’d argue for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that we got a clear story throughout with some unique characters. Also, an ending that people will talk about! If nothing else, High Desert did a great job of further cementing Apple TV+’s brand for coming up with really original, different ideas you will not see elsewhere.

