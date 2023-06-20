High Desert season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

As we prepare for the season 1 finale on Apple TV+, is there a chance for a High Desert season 2 renewal? Or, is this meant to be the end?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and remind you that the streaming service is often one that takes its time to figure out whether or not to bring certain shows back on the air. This is very much what is going on here! There is no season 2 as of this writing, but that could change over the weeks / months ahead.

There are certainly some reasons to bring this show back for more, but let’s start first and foremost with Patricia Arquette. She is an extremely compelling lead with a history of starring in shows, and she’s developed a really fascinating character here in a short period of time. High Desert is also the sort of program that could easily have many years’ worth of stories to come depending on what is decided. There could always be new cases, right? Beyond that, we also know that there is potential for this show to flutter around and navigate through a lot of different genres. The more that we see something like this go down here, the happier that we could be in the long-term.

We know that the viewership is at least solid for season 1, as it has routinely been in Apple TV+’s top ten. However, it has not shown to be a hit on the level of Silo or Platonic, two other first-year shows that have come out over the past few months.

When could a season 2 premiere?

Well, at the moment our thinking is that if renewed, we could see it either in late 2024 or early 2025. The writers’ strike is going to obviously play a big role in this, and that’s without even mentioning the schedule of the cast and what the streaming service wants when it comes to a premiere window.

