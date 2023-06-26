Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: The Lottie mystery ahead

We know that with Lottie in general, there are so many things to be intrigued about entering Yellowjackets season 3. In the present, you have what happens with her following her being taken off and presumably institutionalized again. Meanwhile, in the past you have to wonder what happens now that it’s clear she is not the Antler Queen.

Clearly, she does still have a purpose in this timeline. The whole idea of her as this mythical cult leader is somewhat weakened by recent events, but we do still think there are some elements of her that her teammates still believe in on some level. She’s predicted to many things to be thought of as useless. Yet, Natalie is the leader / Antler Queen (for now), and the cabin they lived in is totally up in flames.

So where is this character entering the new season? It’s a pretty fantastic mystery, and one that the writers may be eager to play out for a little while. For now, here is what Courtney Eaton has to say (per Collider) about setting the stage for what is next, and how uncertain her character feels in the past after the cabin fire:

“I think she just has no idea where she stands. Like in the last shot where it’s all of them standing watching the thing, you just see her laughing. I don’t think she really knows what to do. And she’s like, ’Burn.’”

We do think that Lottie could at least be important in helping to forge the larger Antler Queen society, mostly because we’re not sure anyone else is going to be able to conjure up some of the elaborate costuming and general ideas we’ve seen around it.

There is a LOT of potential for season 3 to answer questions … but we’re going to be waiting a while for it. Just remember that the writers’ strike is still ongoing…

What do you think the big Lottie mystery ahead is going to be moving into Yellowjackets season 3?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

