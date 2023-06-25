YOU season 5 premiere date: Will we learn it this summer?

Are we going to have a chance to learn more about YOU season 5 at Netflix at some point during the summer?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that there are some reasons why people out there may be wanting something more. So where do we start? Well, it is probably with the following: Last week at TUDUM, we did learn that Joe Goldberg will square off with at least one familiar face from his past in the final season. We know that he is back in New York City and beyond that, we also know that he’s got more money and resources than ever. Can anyone still stop him? Well, Marienne is definitely an option, given that Joe doesn’t know the truth about what happened to her.

If you are hoping for a lot more news about the Penn Badgley series over the coming months, though, you should prepare to be disappointed. We aren’t going to learn a premiere date anytime soon, and nor will you see a teaser or anything else super-substantial. The writers’ strike is more than 50 days in, and that has put a stoppage to a lot of the planning process — which, for the record, is not the writers’ fault. They are requesting reasonable things and yet, the powers-that-be are dragging their heels on making a deal.

Even if the plans for the series were full-steam ahead at present, you still wouldn’t be getting YOU season 5 until at least some point in 2024 — most likely the summer or fall of that year. That’s tied to the typical production process for Netflix these days. They give their series time to be made properly, and we think that it’s all the more important here given that there is a lot to set up.

If we are lucky, we’re going to be getting news on a premiere date at some point in the first half of 2024. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for that now, shall we?

