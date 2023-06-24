Yellowjackets season 3: How many episodes do we expect?

For those out there who were not aware, Yellowjackets season 3 is absolutely on the way at Showtime. The question at this point is when work will actually resume for it.

We are now well past day 50 of the writers’ strike that has completely engulfed the television industry. The creative team for this show had just started working on the scripts at the time that things were shut down. Is this prolonged strike going to impact the episode count or anything else behind the scenes? We do understand the questions, but we do think there is a pretty clear answer.

If Yellowjackets was a show on network TV, we’d be able to come on here with a pretty-clear proclamation that there is a correlation between episode count and also how long the strike lasts. This is a premium-cable series, though, and there is no set period of time as to when it is going to air. Because of that, Yellowjackets season 3 is not going to be stripped down of episodes the longer things go with the WGA and the AMPTP. We are currently anticipating that ten more episodes are going to be coming.

With that being said, we understand that there may be questions as to whether these episodes will air all at once. After all, remember that season 2 had a nine-episode “proper” season and then an additional bonus episode, which is seemingly already done and we’re left to wonder when it will air. The producers could do something in this vein again, at least if they feel like it benefits the story. After all, we tend to think that this consideration will be the driving force here more so than any other thing.

How many episodes are you anticipating we will see during Yellowjackets season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

