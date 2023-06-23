SWAT season 7 premiere date: Will a reveal come this summer?

Is there a chance that we will learn more about a SWAT season 7 premiere date at some point later this summer? Let’s go ahead and make the following clear: There is so much to be excited about with the future of the show!

After all, remember this: The Shemar Moore series is going to be giving you an epic send-off with its upcoming batch of episodes, and the events of the most-recent finale made it clear what one of the central stories will be. Hondo and Nichelle are getting married! Sure, we imagine the high-powered action sequences are still going to be there, but there’s a chance to pair them with a really meaningful celebration of this couple.

As much as we’d love to say that news on a specific premiere date is 100% coming later this month, this is where things do get a little bit hazy. Because of the current state of things when it comes to the writers’ strike, it’s not all that easy to be confident. Nothing has been hammered out insofar as a deal goes, and we haven’t even heard all that much yet when it comes to negotiations. Our feeling right now is the earliest we’ll get SWAT back is at some point in late October or early November … but that’s assuming the writers are paid what they deserve soon. Otherwise, it could be much later.

Given all of the uncertainty that is out there at present, it is pretty fair to say that we’re not going to be getting some sort of firm announcement on a premiere date until this strike comes to a close. With that, we can’t say anything with 100% confidence when it comes to a reveal this summer.

The one thing that we might see is an updated fall schedule from CBS; it is possible SWAT could be removed from that outright, so be prepared in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on SWAT, including other details about a future wedding for Hondo and Nichelle

What do you most want to see when it comes to a SWAT season 7 over on CBS?

Go ahead and sound off right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







