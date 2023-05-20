SWAT season 7: Is a Hondo, Nichelle wedding ahead?

We know already that SWAT season 7 is going to be the final one at CBS, but what sort of stories will be told?

Well, let’s just start off by noting what the most likely story should be: A wedding between Hondo and Nichelle. That moment at the end of the season 6 finale was undeniably joyous, and one that somehow took us by surprise. We know that Shemar Moore’s character loves her, but with everything else happening, we just weren’t sure that moment would be happening as of yet.

Luckily, we’re thrilled that it did, and that means that moving forward, we could see a subplot all about these two characters working to plan this ceremony. We personally don’t think that the writers will rush into it, but this feels like the perfect moment for a series finale, no? Sure, you can throw a lot of challenges and action sequences at Hondo, but then you cap it all off by seeing him and his bride at the altar.

Let’s also not forget this: Weddings are a great way to bring a lot of people together, and that could include some people who we’ve seen on the show in the past.

Obviously…

It is far too early to know if we’re going to see any returning guest stars or even what a wedding would look like! Even though the show is renewed, the writers are currently on strike. Hopefully, the networks and streaming services step up to the plate and pay everyone soon; that way, we can move forward into a new era with a lot of excitement and promise.

No matter how long the wait is for season 7, we do feel pretty darn confident that it will be worthwhile.

Do you think we are going to see a Hondo – Nichelle wedding over the course of SWAT season 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

