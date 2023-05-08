SWAT season 7 renewal confirmed! Will be final season

After a few days’ worth of campaigns, CBS has officially admitted it: They made a mistake canceling SWAT.

Today, the folks at the network have confirmed that the Shemar Moore drama will be coming back. Earlier this afternoon, we wrote that it was looking as though there could be a last-minute reprieve and now, that is official. Variety reports that it will be the final season on the air, and Moore will serve as an executive producer in addition to being a star.

In a joint statement, here is what Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, had to say:

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year … S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

When will season 7 premiere?

Not for some time, most likely. Not only is there a writers’ strike, but there’s still a chance that CBS saves the show for midseason anyway. We do hope that a strike will be resolved before too long (the writers deserve what they are asking for), and then, everyone can get to work crafting some worthy stories leading up to a proper send-off. Long-running shows deserve a proper ending, and we are thrilled that Hondo and company are going to get just that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

