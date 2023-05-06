SWAT season 6: Shemar Moore reacts to cancellation

Late last night the news came out that SWAT has been canceled at CBS … and let’s just say that Shemar Moore has a few things to say.

In a new video on his Instagram (transcribed by Deadline), the show’s star shared his frustrations on a wide array of different things, whether it be the abrupt ending to the financial implications that went into it:

“I got sunglasses on cuz I’m a little bit sad … I’m a lot a bit sad. We got canceled, S.W.A.T., S.W.A.T. got canceled. It makes no sense. Look up the articles, read the articles. We are the best shows on Friday night at 8 for CBS. The last two years we have been killing it, us and the fire show…the fire show [Fire Country] that comes on right after us, and respect to those brothers and sisters. We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for. And let me tell the truth. We’re diverse. Did you know I am the only African American male lead on network TV? Not streaming, not cable, network television … NCIS: LA, LL Cool J, Chris O’ Donnell, respect. Much respect. LL wasn’t no. 1. Chris O’Donnell was. But LL is a beast, don’t get it twisted, don’t mix my words. Since 2017 there are females, Angela Bassett. Look them up. I am the only African American male lead. Let’s get beyond me. S.W.A.T. is the most diverse show on CBS. CBS when I got hired to be Hondo on S.W.A.T., was getting a lot of flack for lack of diversity. If I post this and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out cuz’ they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career. But to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week and the week before that … that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue, and to abruptly be told you’re done…now there’s a lot of politics, a lot of things called licensing, a lot of you won’t understand what that means…its all about money, y’all.”

So does he think there is still a chance that they could come back for more? Well, he still isn’t ruling it out:

They said we’re canceled, but guess what I don’t think we’re done. CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it’s a good time for families across the world. If it is the end, life will go on, I’m not worried about me. I care about my family, my crew, the writers, the producers, the caterers, the wardrobe, the sound mixers, the teamsters, the construction crew ..that’s a whole lot of people who are abruptly being told you that don’t matter, sorry, thank you for your services. Good luck in finding a new job. To me that’s not okay.”

Is there still a chance at a season 7?

Never say never, but the biggest issue right now is trying to find the money to make it happen, especially since Sony does not have their own dedicated network or streaming service. In a different financial arrangement maybe CBS could circle back, but it is hard to really be confident with that right now. We’ll just keep our eyes peeled.

