SWAT season 7: Could it air elsewhere after CBS cancellation?

After the shocking cancellation this evening, is there still a chance for a SWAT season 7 somewhere beyond CBS? Well, if you find yourself wanting that, we 100% understand. Unfortunately, this does not necessarily mean that we have good news to share.

According to a report from Deadline, the financial model for the Shemar Moore series makes it “unfeasible” to find another home. Anything is still possible in theory, but this doesn’t feel altogether likely.

We know that it is easy to compare this status of this show to another in Magnum PI, a Friday-night show that was canceled by CBS despite a loyal audience. However, there is one significant difference — Magnum had a studio partner in NBC who also owned their own network. SWAT comes from CBS and Sony Pictures TV, and the latter does not have their own dedicated network or service. That means there are not a lot of providers out there who will feel like an easy or convenient home for the program.

When you think about possible streaming homes, a lot of them just don’t feel like a natural fit. This show is largely a procedural with different stories every week, and that is not what the folks at Netflix or Hulu are really looking for these days. If CBS wanted to move it to Paramount+, they easily could have announced that now and they chose not to.

What we have to prepare for now

It may not be a fun thing to think about, but there is a high chance that the two-part finale coming up is also going to be the end of the series. We have to prepare accordingly, but we’ll of course keep our eyes peeled in case something changes.

