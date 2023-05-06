SWAT canceled at CBS; why is it ending after season 6?

Right around the time that SWAT ended tonight on CBS, we received some news that puts a damper on — well, pretty much everything.

According to a report from Deadline, the Shemar Moore series has been formally canceled, which means that the finale later this month is the end of the series. As for the reason why, it’s not altogether different from the cancellation of another show in Magnum PI last year that caught a lot of people by surprise. This all comes down to dollars and cents, and CBS could not come to a financial agreement with its partner studio Sony TV that seemed tenable for them moving forward. This show has a lot of action sequences and a price tag that goes along with it. Even though its live ratings were solid all season, networks are in massive cost-cutting mode these days.

The hard thing to accept here is that the writers were likely not able to plan that much of a proper series finale here, given that the show wrapped production some time ago. Our hope is still that the finale will tie up at least some loose ends, but seeing a series end out of the blue after so long is a hard pill to swallow.

Unfortunately, television is a business, if we ever needed a particularly harsh reminder of this, we tend to think that we’ve gotten it here. Sometimes, shows do not get a worthy send-off despite a good bit of success from top to bottom.

Moving forward, we just hope that all the work the cast, crew, and writers have done leads to some other great stuff down the road. Don’t they all deserve it after their massive commitment here?

Jessica BunBun

