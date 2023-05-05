SWAT season 6 episode 21 spoilers: Two-part finale begins

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see SWAT season 6 episode 21 and with that, there is a lot to prepare for.

So where should we start? Well, let’s go ahead and note that this is going to be the first half of an epic two-part event, and there is a ton of great stuff to be excited for from start to finish. We’re going to be seeing Timothy Hutton take part in both episodes as the DEA and SWAT are forced to work together. Rest assured, there’s going to be action — odds are, there will even be a few more surprises along the way.

Want to get a little bit more in the way of news on the future? Then we suggest checking out the two SWAT synopses from start to finish below…

Part 1, “Forget Shorty” – SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives. Also, Hicks marks an important anniversary, on part one of the sixth season finale of S.W.A.T., Friday, May 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Part 2, “Legacy” – The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son, on part two of the sixth season finale of S.W.A.T., Friday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The hard part of this story

Well, that is rather simple: Proclaiming that there is no season 7 renewal at the moment. While we hope that this changes before too long, we do have to remind you that the writers’ strike may be making everything a bit more complicated. Or, at least this is the case at present.

Related – Get more in terms of our renewal hopes

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to SWAT season 6 episode 21 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates coming down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







