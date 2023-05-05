SWAT season 7 renewal: Is it coming down to the last minute?

In just a couple of weeks the SWAT season 6 finale is going to be here on CBS and yet, there’s no news yet on season 7. So what gives with that?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by noting where things stand at the moment — it feels like everything is still somewhat of a toss-up. Ultimately, the network doesn’t have too much time to figure that out before they release the fall schedule … but they may not release a fall schedule when they expect. Or, it is also possible that the Shemar Moore series is not on it.

Both of these are important variables, and there’s also another one that does come into play at this point: The writers’ strike. It makes it so that there may be less of a hurry to renew the show, though we do think a decision will still be made over the next few weeks.

Given how solid the ratings are for SWAT, we do think there may be a lot of people out there really baffled as to why we’re in this spot to begin with. Ultimately, a lot of that is simply tied to the economics of television at this given point in history. We’re in a really complicated spot right now where networks want to have more ownership of their shows amidst rising costs, and CBS doesn’t have that with this one. They have to negotiate with Sony, but Sony also has some incentive to make this work. They don’t have a standalone network or streaming service to move it to!

What we’re trying to say is that things remain complicated and because of that, everything could still go either way … even if we want to still hope for the best.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

