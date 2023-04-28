Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you do find yourselves curious about that, let’s just say we’ve got some news on that … and Taye Diggs?

Well, we should probably start off here with the less-than-stellar news that the Shemar Moore series is off the air tonight. While we are pleased to say that this is the final hiatus of the season, it is still a hiatus nonetheless. We’re going to be waiting until Friday, May 5 to get into what is the beginning of the home stretch of this season; there are only three more left for the time being!

Now, why not go ahead and share the news on the Taye Diggs side of things? Below, you can get the full SWAT season 6 episode 20 synopsis with more insight on the All American alum’s role:

“All that Glitters” – Following a string of violent home robberies, the team rushes to stop a crew targeting elderly victims. Also, Hondo’s longtime friend and former Marine squad leader Danny Wright (guest star Taye Diggs) turns to Hondo for help when his daughter goes missing, on S.W.A.T., Friday, May 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Jay Harrington directs.

One other cool thing to note about this episode

Jay Harrington is directing! One of the nice things about the show in general is that it really does seem like a true family environment where cast members get involved in a lot of different ways.

Now, let’s just hope that the overall events of this episode do set in motion some other exciting things as we move forward.

