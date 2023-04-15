SWAT season 7: Is it renewed? CBS’ current plan

Is there going to be a SWAT season 7 over at CBS and if so, what exactly is the network waiting for? If you have questions, we 100% understand.

After all, let’s go ahead and put it this way — hasn’t it been a pretty long wait already to get some more news on this subject? We’d say so! It is true that the Shemar Moore series is still on the air and yet, many of the other shows at the aforementioned network have already gotten the greenlight for more.

If you are looking for the primary holdup at this point, it really does not have all that much to do with the ratings. Instead, this is tied more to the negotiations that are currently ongoing between the network and studio Sony. This is going to be a long process and honestly, that should not come as all that much of a surprise when you sit back and think about it.

Let’s just frame the discussion in this way: We’re in an era where TV shows are becoming more and more expensive. Meanwhile, viewership for most series is declining. That isn’t necessarily the case with SWAT, but in general the economy is causing corporations to think differently about their products.

Do we still think that a season 7 is going to happen?

To put it bluntly, yes … but it’s also not going to be a quick process. This could be one of those shows at this point that goes down to the wire, and we are waiting until May to see exactly what happens. We’d love to get news before that … but we can’t sit here and say that it’s guaranteed.

The big challenge could come if there are requests for salary reductions, which is what has happened with multiple other shows on CBS already. As of right now, there are a lot of options and possibilities on the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

