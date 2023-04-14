Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are you super-eager to dive more into what is coming up next? Just like you would imagine, there’s a lot to think about.

First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and share some of the bad news: We’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see what lies ahead. Just like every other CBS Friday-night show, the Shemar Moore series is off the air tonight. It will be back come April 21 with a story like “Bunkies,” one that will follow at least a fairly-traditional pattern that we’ve seen with this show over the years. You are going to get at one point, a personal story involving a member of the team. Then, you’re going to have a chance to see a dangerous, high-octane mission.

Are you ready to get into all of this now? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the SWAT season 6 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Bunkies” – The team races to uncover the identities of kidnappers holding a prison guard’s family hostage before it’s too late. Also, Tan is faced with a difficult personal decision, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

What about beyond this episode?

Well, let’s just say that you are going to be getting a few new stories after that and hopefully, at some point in the midst of all of this we’re going to learn if there is a season 7 coming or not.

To date, the folks at CBS are keeping their cards close to the vest as there are a lot of debates behind the scenes between the show and the studio. What is likely at the center of them? Think cost. There are several other series out there that have either trimmed cast salaries or shuffled around casts to stay on the air, with a lot of this being the rest of the current economy where series are generating fewer and fewer viewers most years. (Ironically, live viewership for SWAT is actually up in some measures.)

What are you most interested in seeing moving into SWAT season 6 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for more insight.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







