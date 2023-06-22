Magnum PI season 5 part 2: Will we get a full trailer?

At this point, it is pretty clear that we will be waiting for a long time to see Magnum PI season 5 part 2 over on NBC. The very latest that you could see the show back is at some point in early 2024, pending some last-minute surprise. Meanwhile, we do still wonder whether or not we could it see it beforehand. There is a chance that this could be bumped up earlier depending on what’s happening elsewhere with the writers’ strike. This is something that we’ve discussed at length before, and we’re pretty darn sure that we will be doing so again.

For the sake of this piece, though, why not discuss a trailer? Or, to be specific, whether or not we can expect some sort of full, minute-long trailer for the second part of the season. We know that we got one of these for the first part of the season, so why wouldn’t we get the same now?

We should of course note that nothing should be guaranteed for season 5B, simply because very few things are guaranteed in the TV world. However, these episodes were filmed months ago and at this point, we’re sure that there are some cool moments that NBC could include in a potential trailer. Maybe there are some ideas already floating around there.

The biggest reason that we remain hopeful that we are going to get something like this is actually rather simple: The network’s actions so far as of late. We’ve gotten a real sense from them that they do care a lot about promoting this show, to the point where they’ve put repeats on during the summer. It makes us think that they are really committed to its success and with that in mind, we will have to see what they opt to do now a few weeks before the show is back … no matter when it is.

As for the potential contents of the trailer, we do think it will be full of things that longtime fans of Magnum PI already love — just think in terms of romance, action, drama, and a few Ohana moments. Why do anything else?

