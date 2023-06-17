Magnum PI season 6 renewal: NBC’s next big decision?

Are we close to getting some official news regarding a Magnum PI season 6 at NBC? We know that the inner workings of a major television network can sometimes be a mystery. However, we can at least go ahead and tell you this: It does feel like the powers-that-be have cleared the deck when it comes to some of their other big decisions.

Because of the writers’ strike this year, NBC has slow-played a number of their big decisions, whether it be renewing some shows or canceling others. Earlier this week, they decided not to move forward with a Grand Crew season 3. With that, it feels like the network has now figured out what they are doing with almost every scripted show that aired during the 2022-23 season … with the exception of Magnum PI.

Of course, from the start the executives knew that they had some leeway here. After all, the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series still has ten more episodes to air, and we could see those either this fall or in the winter. (We know that it was not on the fall schedule, but that was in anticipation of the writers’ strike ending soon; all indications suggest that we’re not that close to a resolution.) With this being said, NBC also faces a reality here of either renewing the show before the end of the month or trying to extend cast contracts. The writers’ strike does not prohibit a renewal, and or does a potential SAG-AFTRA strike that could be coming in early July if no deal is reached there.

We expect that NBC will concentrate some of their energy soon on trying to negotiate and/or finalize a decision here. We know that there are positive signs out there that a Magnum PI season 6 will happen, whether it be early production plans or optimism from the cast. We’ve just learned over time to not get too excited until something is official. Because of these strikes and the probability that most key players won’t be able to move on to something else soon, the network may be able to slow-play things to a certain extent … but they can only do that so long.

Of course, the funny thing here is that while a decision on season 6 may be looming, we probably won’t see these episodes for a really long time. The absolute earliest we could imagine seeing some is February 2024, and that is only if the rest of season 5 gets bumped up to fall.

(Photo: NBC.)

