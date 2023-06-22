Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, June 22, 2023?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know that it’s been a long break already since the last time we had new episodes. Also, we tend to feel like a lot of people may be frustrated by the lack of news.

Unfortunately, there are also so many things to be frustrated about at this point that go beyond just a lack of news on this show or the firefighter spin-off Station 19. Let’s start by reminding you first and foremost that the writers’ strike is ongoing, which means that there is SO much uncertainty within the industry at large. Not only is there no new episode tonight, but there is a legitimate chance that there may not be another new episode of either of these shows for the rest of the year. There is no evidence at present that this strike is going to be over soon, and that puts us in a place where all we can do is help support the writers and hope that they are given the offer they deserve soon.

Of course, what makes this wait so hard on the viewer end is that both of these shows did conclude on some pretty massive cliffhangers. When it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, for example, the fate of Teddy still remains unclear. While we know that Kim Raver has inked a new deal to return to the series, that doesn’t guarantee that Teddy is okay! There may still be some sort of long recovery ahead for her and at the time of this writing, we would suggest that you go ahead and be prepared for that.

Meanwhile, over on Station 19 the big subject matter at hand is tied to whether or not we’re going to be seeing Jack survive after what transpired there.

Hopefully, the absolute latest we’ll get answers to all of this is January — but once again, that depends a lot on the end of the strike.

