Animal Control season 3 premiere date hopes at Fox

Following the season 2 finale today on Fox, what more can we say when it comes to a possible Animal Control season 3 at Fox?

Well, let’s start off here by sharing what we consider to be very much the good news — the Joel McHale comedy is coming back for more! This was confirmed a while back, so there is no real reason for concern here. Fox is a network that does need scripted programming, and we do tend to think that there is a lot that they love about having the show on its schedule. You have an established star, and the premise alone makes it fairly accessible so that people know what the story is about from the moment that they first decide to come on board. (One of the reasons why the renewal came so early was due to its streaming success, in addition to the linear ratings it has received.)

As for when we’ll have a chance to see a third season, nothing has been decided as of yet since Fox has yet to give out their fall schedule — if they opt to bring the show back in the fall for a larger order, September or October could be possible. If not, it could easily be January.

The most important thing that the network is likely going to emphasize with this show / story moving forward is simply just finding more creative ways to spice things up, whether it be different animals or guest stars. We imagine that working on Animal Control is a pretty unique experience, and a lot of it is due to the fact that your co-stars can be a little bit unpredictable. Luckily, McHale is one of those people who excels in unpredictable comedy perhaps more than anyone else out there.

What do you most want to see moving into Animal Control season 3 over at Fox?

When do you most want to see it back on the schedule?

