Dark Matter season 1 episode 3 air date, schedule ahead

Following the two-episode premiere on Apple TV+, do you want to take a look ahead towards Dark Matter season 1 episode 3?

If you have not heard too much about this show as of yet, let’s just start off by saying that it has a TON to offer. We are talking here about a great cast, a thought-provoking premise, and of course a lot of potential thanks to its streaming home. Apple does take risks with a lot of their shows, and this is ultimately a huge part of the appeal!

Before we go further, though, let’s go ahead and set the table by sharing the official synopsis — it may helped to get you hooked:

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

There are nine episodes in total this season and moving forward, the plan here is for us to have a new story every week the rest of the way. This helps in order to ensure that there is almost always something great to discuss, and it keeps the series in the conversation. This is one of the misgivings of the Netflix release strategy.

If you do want to get a better sense of what’s ahead next week, read the episode 3 synopsis:

Leighton and Amanda show Jason his groundbreaking invention. Daniela and Jason2 throw a dinner party.

