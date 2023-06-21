Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7: Who could return?

As we get ourselves prepared for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7, we tend to think there will be a lot of returning faces. There has to be, right?

Well, with Morgan Jones (pictured above) gone from the show now, we do think the door is open for some other people to get more screen time, including of course some people we have not seen in a rather long time.

Who is at the top of the list right now? Well, this is where we look mostly in the direction of Victor Strand, the most notable MIA character from the first half of the final season. We do get every indication possible that we are going to see him back, so we wouldn’t be altogether worried about him.

After Strand, however, things do start to become at least a little bit more ambiguous across the board. There are a lot of rumors now that Daniel Sharman is coming back as Troy Otto, especially since the hammer Madison used on him was a part of the assortment of things we saw at the end of season 8 episode 6. Meanwhile, he has a real motive to track her down — provided, of course, that he is somehow still out there alive.

Beyond this, we have already made our case for wanting Alicia back at some point, even for just an episode! There are also a number of people who made small, sporadic appearances in the first half of season 8 that could be set up for larger roles. We do think that Madison and Strand could be at the forefront of everything, though, mostly because they are the two people left right now who have been there since the very first season. It makes sense for them, more so than anyone else, to step further into the limelight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

