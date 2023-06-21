America’s Got Talent: Murmuration & Howie Mandel Golden Buzzer

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent was fantastic for Murmuration — after all, they got Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer!

Unlikely many Golden Buzzer recipients that we see on this show, a part of this performance actually came out in advance of the episode, and we got a chance to see exactly just how brilliant this was from start to finish. It is amazing watching any act be able to do movements like this group does, let alone blindfolded! They also do have a history of appearing on this franchise internationally, which makes them similar to last season’s winners in the US in Mayyas.

We’ve said this many times, but we have no issue with people being on multiple versions of this show. After all, it’s better that we get the best that the world has to offer, and often being the best means that you do have some measure of TV experience already. They were so polished and precise, and you can see how hard they have worked to make it to this moment.

Howie, in pushing the Golden Buzzer, decided to mimic some of the group’s movements at first. Then, he went for it. The group honestly looked both stunned and grateful at the same time.

What was Howie’s reasoning?

Well, the talent here was pretty obvious but beyond just that, he really found impressive how so many people could actually excel at doing things that were so small. Being precise is so much harder at times than being bombastic and now, this group has to find a way to live up to that.

Also, we do really love how much Howie seemed to be into this immediately after the fact! He clearly thinks that there is something in here that could make them into champions; we’ll have to see what happens!

(Photo: NBC.)

