Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 run time: The anniversary

As we prepare for tonight’s Mayans MC season 5 episode 6, why not have a bit of a discussion about run time. What can you expect here?

Well, for those who have not heard or seen some of the previews as of yet, this could be a pretty epic installment, especially for the characters of EZ and Angel. If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet, it does give you a good sense of what’s ahead:

On the anniversary of their mother’s death, EZ takes Angel on a fatal journey.

This is happening at a pretty difficult, emotional time for the two where there have been so many complicated feelings and a whole lot of pain here. The title for this one is “My Eyes Filled And Then Closed On The Last Of Childhood Tears” — we don’t think that you give an episode this sort of title unless there is a pretty good reason for it.

How long is this installment going to run?

Compared to this past installment of the show, let’s just say that this one may actually feel like more of a standard hour … even if we are talking about an hour and ten minutes. Technically, we’re probably going to see things wrap up a couple of minutes before that.

At this point, though, we would honestly say that every episode remaining could be an hour and a half and we honestly wouldn’t mind. Just remember how close we are are from the very end of this story, and how almost every installment from here on out is almost sure to have some pretty huge, epic moments. Almost every character remaining could die at any given moment.

(Photo: FX.)

