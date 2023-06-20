Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 spoilers: JD Pardo’s tease…

Coming up in just over 24 hours you are going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 — so what lies ahead here?

Well, for those who were not aware as of yet, we are getting set for an epic installment that is all about the relationship between EZ Reyes and his brother Angel. Everything that has happened as of late is coming to a head, as these characters will embark on some sort of epic journey.

Based on what JD Pardo had to say in a new post on Twitter, we’re going to have a chance to see EZ make some moves pretty quickly in this upcoming episode:

You will find out how EZ handles Angel for his actions next episode!

Where will this relationship go? We know that these are hardened characters who have gone through all sorts of dark stuff. By virtue of this, we know that it would be rather easy to sit here and say that we are going to see EZ kill his brother.

Yet, that may be a big rudimentary here — we are talking, after all, about his brother. It is one thing to kill a member of the Sons of Anarchy. It is another altogether to take out your own family. We expect this to be a pretty painful episode with a lot of twists at the center of it and honestly, it would be weird if this wasn’t the case after everything that these two characters have gone through.

Make no mistake, we do think these two characters could die by the end of the show. However, we’re not altogether sure that this is the way that it happens. There is plenty of time for a number of other twists and turns to pop up and for now, this is more of what we are actually prepared for.

