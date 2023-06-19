The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: News this summer?

Is there a chance that we will learn something more about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over the course of the summer? Well, let’s just say that we want something more. Whether or not we are going to get it, however, remains the big mystery for now.

Originally, we do think there were plans for us to get some season 6 news over the course of the summer — to be specific, the start of production. That was first revealed earlier this year by Bradley Whitford but since that time, let’s just say that a lot of things have changed. In particular, we know that the writers’ strike is still underway. That is going to cause every part of the process to slow down and understandably so.

Based on what we know right now, we can go ahead and say this: It would be a surprise if we see production start at all over the course of this summer. The only thing that we can really hope for here is that we get to the end of the strike. We do think that the writers’ requests are more than reasonable, and it still feels rather disappointing that there’s been almost no traction. Why couldn’t we get some steps in the right direction here? Is that really too much to ask for? We don’t like to think so and yet, here we are.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that when the dust settles, we are going to at least get a better sense this summer as to when production could get underway. There won’t be any premiere date news this summer; there may not be any the rest of the year! At this point, we just hope there is a chance that Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast could be back a year from now.

(Photo: Hulu.)

