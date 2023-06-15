The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 star on continued uncertainty

We don’t think it is any surprise that there are a lot of reasons for excitement about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. However, there are big questions about what is happening behind the scenes.

After all, let’s put it this way: Many months have passed since the fifth season wrapped up. At this point, you would tend to think that scripts were written and the cameras were getting set to roll again. However, that’s not the case here for a wide array of reasons, with the writers’ strike being front and center.

Speaking to Awards Radar in a new interview, Madeline Brewer (who plays Janine on the hit series) made it clear that even now, she remains in the dark on what the future holds — yet, she’s excited to get back to work when things are underway once again:

I have no idea what is happening! I’d love to know. I’d love for our writers to get paid what they deserve so that they can write it and I can know what happens. But, no, I feel very confident that we’re in good hands and that Janine is in good hands.

So when will this strike end?

We know that this remains the biggest question out there but for now, we know that it is one without an answer. The biggest thing that we can hope for at this point is progress, especially since over the past couple of weeks there have been almost zero updates. Meanwhile, we are at this point closing in on the halfway point of the strike; we are at the point now where you have to start asking even more questions all about how much the networks and streaming services stand to lose if they keep this going.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Janine’s story on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

(Photo: Hulu.)

