The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: June hopes

What could we learn about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over the course of June? Are there some things to be excited about?

We don’t think that it will come as much of a shock but in general, we would love the Elisabeth Moss series to be back as soon as possible. Unfortunately, there are some signs that we will be waiting for a good while — really to the point where the odds of substantial news this month feel pretty darn low.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

First and foremost, let’s begin by noting this — the biggest impediment to season 6 premiering anytime soon is the writers’ strike. We understand that this may be a bummer but at the same time, it is a worthwhile cause. Writers on every show across the board at the moment deserve an opportunity to be paid fairly, and just about every show under the sun should be delayed in an effort to make that happen. At some point, we will be able to see The Handmaid’s Tale again, but there are certain priorities that are necessary in this business.

Even before the strike, it felt like we were going to be waiting to see the final season not premiere until at least early 2024. Now, it is more likely that it will be either spring or summer of next year. Remember that the original plan was for filming for these episodes to start in August and now, it is clear that it will be a little bit later than that.

Of course, we’re hoping to bring more news your way once we have it; the only thing we’d really hope to see over the next few weeks is something more about the strike being resolved. If that happens, we’ll at least know that things are moving in the right direction here.

Related – Check out some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right away

When do you think we are going to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere over on Hulu?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







