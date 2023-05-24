The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: More from Bradley Whitford

We know that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming to Hulu down the road, and there is SO much to be excited about with that! The only real struggle at the moment is the long wait to get from point A to point B with it.

Initially, it did appear that we were going to see the final episodes start up production this summer. However, at this point we’d say that this is very much up in the air. We feel reasonably hopeful still that this show is going to come back in 2024, but a lot will be dependent on both actor schedules and also the writers’ strike. Because everything there is unfolding in real-time, we can’t say that anything is necessarily set in stone when it comes to dates.

As a matter of fact, it does not even appear as though anything has been solidified yet when it comes to episode directors! Speaking to Deadline recently, Bradley Whitford did indicate that he is interested in directing again in season 6 — and given the collaborative nature of this show, we tend to think that it is going to happen.

Story-wise, we do think that the remaining episodes could pick up sometime after what we saw in season 5. It seems as though June and Serena both are heading off to Hawaii, but are they really going to make it there? We do think that Canada is getting slowly corrupted by Gilead, but who will fight back? We do think that there are going to be some unexpected twists that no one sees company — isn’t that a big part of what The Handmaid’s Tale is as a show at the end of the day?

