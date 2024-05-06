YOU season 5 premiere date: A May 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear something more about YOU season 5 between now and the end of May? There are reasons for hope! Production is currently underway on the final chapter of the Penn Badgley series.

So, what do we know about it so far? Well, let’s put it in some pretty simple terms — Joe Goldberg is back in New York City and while there, we know that his past could catch up with him. Even though he may think that he’s insulated himself well from his past, we have a ton of different reasons to doubt why that could end up being the case. For starters, Marienne is still out there and he isn’t aware of it; meanwhile, there are other people who could turn up, and we 100% believe that Joe is incapable of giving in to some of his latest desires.

Now, this is where we should go ahead and share some of the bad news: While it’s been great to get some news here and there as of late (including the addition of Madeline Brewer as a possible Joe obsession), there is no news on a premiere date — and there won’t be anytime soon. This is not something that you are going to be getting in May, so go ahead and rule that out as something that we are going to be seeing. Our personal feeling is that the show is going to be coming back either at the end of the year or early 2025 — with the latter feeling more likely.

As for whether or not the episodes are going to be split into parts again, let’s just say that it feels more than likely. After all, they already did that with season 4!

What do you most want to see moving into YOU season 5 over at Netflix?

When do you think the series is going to premiere? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — other updates are ahead!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

