YOU season 5 premiere date: The best-case scenario

What is the best-case scenario we can think of right now when it comes to a YOU season 5 premiere date over at Netflix? Well, there is a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, let’s start out with a reminder that the Penn Badgley series is already in production on the latest batch of episodes in New York City. We know that this is the final season and within that, some sort of endgame is coming for Joe Goldberg. Is it going to be a happy one? Almost certainly no … at least for him. Maybe it will be happy for us, though, since it feels inevitable that consequences are going to be coming the character’s way. (Remember here that Marienne is still out there, and it feels like Joe himself will end up getting himself in trouble — that has always been the way of things with him.)

Now that we’ve managed to share an update on production, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out there: The best-case scenario does not include the show coming back in 2024. There just isn’t enough time, as far as we can say. The best-case scenario for us feels like early 2025 for the final season, “early” may end up meaning February or March. It will take some time for filming to wrap up and from there, the episodes to be edited together.

Will season 5 be split into two parts?

While nothing has been confirmed on that subject as of yet, it does feel in some ways inevitable. This is something Netflix did with season 4, and this will allow them to stretch the story out a little bit further.

