Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 8 spoilers: Someone’s day off

There are a lot of things ahead on Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 8 that you can be excited about — think new storylines!

One of the things that we always do love about a show like this is seeing some of the characters outside of the job. You may start off some of these stories thinking that you’re going to see a normal day, but that never turns out to be the case! For this installment (titled “Blood, Sweat and Tears”), you are going to see what happens for Owen and Teddy away from the job. The two actually have not had that much screen time since earlier on this season, and that could be a chance to change that.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 8 synopsis (per SpoilerTV) with all sorts of other updates on what lies ahead:

Owen and Teddy have the day off but encounter an injured civilian. Monica enlists Amelia’s help with an operation on a young patient. The interns complete their procedure logs, allowing them back into the OR. (TV-14, D)

Ultimately, we knew that the interns would get back into the OR at some point this season, so why not have it be around this time? You want to be able to open the door for something big for them closer to the finale, and there are only ten episodes this season! In the end, that does limit your possibilities to a certain extent, doesn’t it?

What’s going on with Meredith?

We’d love to see her within this episode, but there is nothing about that as of yet. For the time being, our feeling is that Ellen Pompeo’s story will come back around eventually — at the very least, all signs indicate that it is going to leading up to the finale.

