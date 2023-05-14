The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Is it delayed?

Should you be prepared for a delay when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 coming on Hulu because of the writers’ strike?

Well, we should say here first and foremost that the wait has been pretty darn dramatic already! It’s been a long time now since the end of season 5, and there hasn’t been all that much said when it comes to the future. Once upon a time, there was some word that production was going to be starting in August … but is that still going to happen?

Here is where things start to get at least a little bit more complicated. According to a report coming in from Reuters, the writers’ room for The Handmaid’s Tale has been directly impacted by the strike, and this means that scripts are not being produced at the time of this reporting.

Is there a chance that everyone will get back to work before too long and things could revert to normal? In theory sure, but why would we bank on this without a lot of evidence of it? That just does not seem to be a wise thing to do expectation-wise. This is a show that we all want back, but this trike could be ongoing for a long time. There is not any word out there that a resolution could soon be reached.

If there is one thing we would say, it is this: More than likely, the final season 6 will premiere at some point in 2024. We wish we could be a little more specific than this, but it’s pretty darn hard to all things considered. We’ll just have to wait and see if there are any major changes whenever the strike does end.

