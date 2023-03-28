The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: A big change behind the scenes?

We know already that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is not going to start filming until we get around to mid-to-late summer, but we’re thrilled to have whatever updates we can along the way!

Of course, there is still an element to this new report that comes as a big surprise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bruce Miller will be stepping down from his post as day-to-day showrunner for the final season, with the reason being so that he can focus more on the follow-up The Testaments. He will still be heavily involved and plans to write multiple episodes, but this makes things a little less hectic on his end. He will be replaced behind the scenes by Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang, who are longtime writers and executive producers on the Hulu drama.

We do think this move signals further that the streaming service would like a pretty seamless transition between the original series and The Testaments, which is based of course on the follow-up by Margaret Atwood. You should still view season 6 as the proper end to one story, but of course we know that there is more that will be coming after the fact.

When will the final season premiere?

Judging from the supposed August filming date, it is fair to assume that we’ll be waiting until at least late winter / early spring 2024, if not later. This is not a season that Hulu can mess up, given that there is such a significant amount riding on it so that the follow-up is successful.

Let’s just go ahead and say that we’re preparing to get hyper-emotional in advance here. It is pretty hard to feel anything other than this when it comes to this show, especially after everything we have seen June and some of the other characters go through over time.

