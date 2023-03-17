The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Is this unexpected?

We know already that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming to Hulu at some point down the road, and the show is defying some expectations. Unfortunately, we can’t quite say that this is happening in a way that is making a lot of people happy.

After all, go ahead and consider this: One upon a time, we legitimately thought that a late 2023 / early 2024 premiere was possible thanks to when the show has come back from hiatus in past years. However, that seems pretty unlikely now — and the most unexpected thing about the show may be how long we are stuck waiting around in order to see it.

If you have not heard the news as of yet, filming for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 will not start until we get around to mid-summer. When you think about how long filming typically takes for the series, we don’t think the series will be wrapped until at least the spring of next week.

Is there anything that Hulu can do to try and change up the show’s return and bring it back sooner than March or April of next year? Maybe, but it would take them doing something like splitting the final season into two separate halves. This is a way to better ensure that we don’t have to wait as long … but this is not a super-long season. We’re not sure that Hulu will want to split things up.

While we can talk through scenarios and ideas for weeks and months on end, the reality remains that we are going to need a LOT of patience in order to get new episodes back on the air. We hope that there will be teases along the way, but the specific timeline on when we’ll get those definitely remains to be seen.

