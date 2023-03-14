The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: 2024 assured?

We already recognize that the idea of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiering in 2024 is not going to be exciting for a lot of people. Heck, we understand why! It’s never fun to be waiting a long time to see something we all enjoy, especially when it is the final season.

Yet, we also can’t ignore the mountain of evidence that is before us — and that makes this the perfect time to get into whether or not there is any path at all that the show could come back at the end of the year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

If you have not heard any of the news so far, it is looking more and more like new episodes are not going to be filming until at least mid-to-late summer, and this is a process that takes several months to complete. Basically, don’t be shocked if The Handmaid’s Tale is still in production either during or after the holiday season. Streaming shows don’t typically premiere while still in production, as it makes it a difficult turnaround for everyone working behind the scenes. This is something that cannot be rushed and for a show of this quality, it shouldn’t be.

At this point, we be shocked if the series came back even in January 2024. The best-case scenario since getting the production news for season 6 is that we have a chance to see it back either in late winter or early spring of next year. If some other information comes out that gives us hope, we’ll share it. Otherwise, this is going to be a real test of our patience … and let’s just hope that there is some sort of hopeful ending for June Osborne to make up for all of this on the other side.

Related – Do you want to see some more news right now when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 filming?

What are you most hoping to see at the moment when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates right away. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







